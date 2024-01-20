First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/20 Saturday night forecast

We are still under the grip of a bitter arctic blast that has plagued much of the nation for the past week. For us, it was the coldest week since January 2022, as prolonged periods of cold have been absent for the last two years.

Besides the actual air temperatures being frigid, the wind chills have been downright unbearable at times. Tonight will be no exception. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid-teens for everyone, while wind chills will range between 0-10 degrees. Our northwestern suburbs will see wind chill values dip below zero.

Places like Ulster County could see wind chill readings as low as -15, which is why a Wind Chill Advisory was issued there from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

For Sunday, lots of sunshine will be in place, however, that sunshine will not help temperatures recover that much. We'll see highs right around 30, which is an improvement from today though. A steady breeze will keep wind chills in the teens all day.