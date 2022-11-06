First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/5 Saturday evening forecast
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and rather mild... lows only in the 60s.
Tomorrow will be another unseasonably warm day with some records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the 70s once again.
Looking ahead, Monday will be the last warm day, but again, there are some records in jeopardy. Highs will be in the 70s.
As for Tuesday, Election Day, it will be a bit cooler with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.