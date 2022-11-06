Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/5 Saturday evening forecast

By Justin Lewis, meteorologist/weather producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/5 Evening Weather at 7PM
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/5 Evening Weather at 7PM 02:21

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and rather mild... lows only in the 60s.

11/5 First Alert Forecast
CBS2

Tomorrow will be another unseasonably warm day with some records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the 70s once again.

11/5 First Alert Forecast
CBS2

Looking ahead, Monday will be the last warm day, but again, there are some records in jeopardy. Highs will be in the 70s.

11/5 First Alert Forecast
CBS2

As for Tuesday, Election Day, it will be a bit cooler with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.