First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/23 Wednesday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Nice travel day
Alert: Yellow Alert Friday and Sunday. Friday for showers that could impact shopping and travel. Sunday for more organized rain -- and potentially heavy rain at that -- that could impact travel.

Forecast: Our warming trend continues today... sunny and low 50s this afternoon. Tonight will remain quiet with lows around 40 in the city... 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for Thanksgiving, it will get off to a cool start for the parade... low 40s or so. By the afternoon, temperatures will max out in the low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead: We're keeping an eye on a system that will bring some showers to the area on Black Friday. It looks like a pretty manageable situation, but given the timing, a Yellow Alert has been issued. 

Saturday's the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. As for Sunday, periods of rain are expected, so it will be a little tricky for those traveling back home.

November 23, 2022

