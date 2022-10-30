Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/30 Sunday afternoon forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Halloween outlook
First Alert Weather: Halloween outlook 01:20

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We're in good shape to wrap up this last weekend in October. Some more high clouds will start streaming in later on, but otherwise expect more sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

skycast-today-rt-new-49.png
CBS2

Clouds increase overnight, so it won't be as cold as the past couple of nights. Temps will be around 50 degrees waking up Monday morning, with 40s in the suburbs. For Halloween itself, much of the daylight hours will be fine. Just mostly cloudy skies and mild, with temps topping out in the mid 60s.

skycast-halloween-2.png
CBS2

Showers will be rolling into the area tomorrow evening, but it's looking like early trick-or-treating may be okay, especially before 6pm. Just have the umbrella handy in case.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2022-10-30t111307-770.png
CBS2

Any lingering rain clears the area by Tuesday afternoon, and the rest of the week is bright and warm as we kick off November!

CBS New York Team
