Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Bright & sunny Sunday before Red Alert for threat of severe storms on Monday

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 8/5/23 Nightly Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 8/5/23 Nightly Weather 03:30

What a beautiful summer Saturday it was. Highs were in the mid to upper 80s, which is very typical for early August, and humidity levels have been tolerable. This trend will persist into the overnight hours. With no precipitation expected, skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Lows will range from 70 in the city to the mid 50s far north and west.

8/5
CBS New York

Sunday will begin bright and sunny. By the evening, a few more clouds will come into play, as well as increasing humidity levels.

8/5
CBS New York

Highs will be very similar to Saturday, with mid to upper 80s. A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place for south facing New York beaches, while the Jersey Shore will see a low risk.

8/7
CBS New York

Looking ahead: We've issued a Red Alert for Monday, due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms may contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 11:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.