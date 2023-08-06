First Alert Weather: Bright & sunny Sunday before Red Alert for threat of severe storms on Monday

What a beautiful summer Saturday it was. Highs were in the mid to upper 80s, which is very typical for early August, and humidity levels have been tolerable. This trend will persist into the overnight hours. With no precipitation expected, skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Lows will range from 70 in the city to the mid 50s far north and west.

Sunday will begin bright and sunny. By the evening, a few more clouds will come into play, as well as increasing humidity levels.

Highs will be very similar to Saturday, with mid to upper 80s. A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place for south facing New York beaches, while the Jersey Shore will see a low risk.

Looking ahead: We've issued a Red Alert for Monday, due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms may contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain.