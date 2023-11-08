First Alert Weather: Brisk afternoon, with highs back in 50s

First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s

First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Colder morning... feels like 40s and 30s. Sun mixing with clouds and brisk this afternoon. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light wintry mix possible well north.

Tomorrow: Some nuisance showers/drizzle around. Highs near 60 with 50s north and 70° south.

Looking ahead

Friday: Chance of showers, but mainly south of the city. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Chilly and breezy. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

Sunday: Even colder. Highs in the 40s.