Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Brisk afternoon, with highs back in 50s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s
First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s 01:50

Forecast

fa-today-right-12.png
CBS New York

Today: Colder morning... feels like 40s and 30s. Sun mixing with clouds and brisk this afternoon. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light wintry mix possible well north.

Tomorrow: Some nuisance showers/drizzle around. Highs near 60 with 50s north and 70° south.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-16.png
CBS New York

Friday: Chance of showers, but mainly south of the city. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Chilly and breezy. Highs around 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

Sunday: Even colder. Highs in the 40s.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 7:31 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.