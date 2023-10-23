First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy with highs around 60
Forecast
Today: Cold, breezy morning with wind chills in the 40s and 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cool and less windy this afternoon. Highs around 60.
Tonight: Cold again with lows in the 40s and 30s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a touch milder. Highs in the 60s.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 70.
Thursday: Even warmer with some records in jeopardy. Highs in the 70s.
Friday: Warm again. Highs in the 70s.
