First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy with highs around 60

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall
First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall 01:43

Forecast



Today: Cold, breezy morning with wind chills in the 40s and 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cool and less windy this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Cold again with lows in the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a touch milder. Highs in the 60s.

Looking Ahead



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 70.

Thursday: Even warmer with some records in jeopardy. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Warm again. Highs in the 70s.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 6:32 AM

