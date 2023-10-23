First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy with highs around 60

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cold, breezy morning with wind chills in the 40s and 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cool and less windy this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Cold again with lows in the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a touch milder. Highs in the 60s.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 70.

Thursday: Even warmer with some records in jeopardy. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Warm again. Highs in the 70s.