First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy as sun returns this week

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Another cold morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s. Sunny, breezy and a touch cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a touch colder. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50.

Friday: Late chance of showers. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.