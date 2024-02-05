First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy as sun returns this week
Forecast
Today: Another cold morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s. Sunny, breezy and a touch cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow: Sunny and a touch colder. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50.
Friday: Late chance of showers. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.
