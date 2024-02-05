Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy as sun returns this week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bright & breezy
First Alert Weather: Bright & breezy 03:35

Forecast

fa-today-right-2024-02-05t084418-897.png
CBS New York

Today: Another cold morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s. Sunny, breezy and a touch cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a touch colder. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-02-05t084424-310.png
CBS New York

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50.

Friday: Late chance of showers. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 8:46 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.