First Alert Weather: Another hot and humid day; Air Quality Alert in effect
Advisory: Air Quality Alert for the city and most of our inland suburbs from 11AM - 11PM due to ground level ozone -- not smoke.
Forecast: Today will be another hot and humid day with a stray shower/t'storm inland. Expect highs around 90 with feels like temps of 90-95. Tonight will be warm and muggy again with temps only falling into the 70s.
As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of t'storms in the afternoon, especially late and N&W. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temperatures near 90.
Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers/t'storms on Saturday and an even better chance of showers/t'storms on Sunday. Outside of that, it will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s... feels like 90 or so.
