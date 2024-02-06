First Alert Weather: Another clear but cool day, highs around 40
Forecast
Today: A little colder this morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sunny, but a little colder than yesterday afternoon. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Cold again. Feels like 20s and teens.
Tomorrow: Sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 40s.
Looking ahead
Thursday (Pick of the Week): Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50.
Friday: Late chance of showers. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Chance of showers. Rather mild with highs in the 50s.
