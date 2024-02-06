First Alert Weather: Another clear but cool day, highs around 40

First Alert Weather: Clear but cold

First Alert Weather: Clear but cold

First Alert Weather: Clear but cold

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: A little colder this morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sunny, but a little colder than yesterday afternoon. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Cold again. Feels like 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Thursday (Pick of the Week): Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50.

Friday: Late chance of showers. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Rather mild with highs in the 50s.