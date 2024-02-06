Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Another clear but cool day, highs around 40

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Clear but cold
First Alert Weather: Clear but cold 03:54

Forecast

fa-today-right-2024-02-06t064932-651.png
CBS New York

Today: A little colder this morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sunny, but a little colder than yesterday afternoon. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Cold again. Feels like 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a little milder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-02-06t064935-002.png
CBS New York

Thursday (Pick of the Week): Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 50.

Friday: Late chance of showers. Still mild with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Rather mild with highs in the 50s.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 6:51 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.