First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/9 Wednesday afternoon forecast

Forecast: Snow and rain fill in across the area early this morning with a wet snow prevailing from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Then we'll see a mix of snow/rain in the city (snow for our northern suburbs and rain to the south) the remainder of the afternoon with things winding down late in the afternoon and early evening.

Projected snowfall amounts in and around the city will be a trace - 1+"; 1-3" across our more immediate northern/northwest suburbs; and 3-5" across our distant northwest suburbs. We dry out tonight with some refreezing around the area, especially N&W of the city. Tomorrow will feature more sunshine with temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer.

Looking Ahead: Friday remains quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. Then we'll watch our next system get on board late Friday night and linger through the day on Saturday.

At this point it looks like morning rain potentially changes to at least a brief period of snow in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts are still in question, but it looks like there would be a little more inland/N&W with lighter amounts as you head towards the city.