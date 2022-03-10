First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/10 Thursday forecast

Watch CBS News

Forecast: Today's much better with a mix of sun and clouds and highs closer to normal (upper 40s). Tonight will be mostly clear with perhaps some patchy fog around the area, maybe even some freezing fog. 

That said, some black ice may reform again across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will remain quiet with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: Showers bubble up from the south early Saturday with pockets of heavy rain possible through midday. Then snow fills in on the backside of the system with up to several inches of snow possible N&W before everything wraps up late in the afternoon. 

The other side of the story will be the dramatic drop in temperatures (40s to nearly 50 Sat. AM, 30s Sat. PM, feels like teens and single digits Sat. night) and gusty winds (35-45+ mph Sat. PM through Sat. night). Sunday's a better looking day, but cold and breezy with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

