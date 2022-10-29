Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Oct. 29

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Beautiful fall weather Saturday 10/29
First Alert Weather: Beautiful fall weather Saturday 10/29 02:20

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a crisp fall morning, we're looking at a beautiful fall afternoon! Expect plenty of sunshine today with seasonable temps right around 60 degrees.

Tonight stays mostly clear and chilly once again. Morning lows will be in the 40s around NYC and 30s in many of the suburbs.

Sunday's a decent looking day as well. Other than more high clouds streaming in through the day, we remain dry. Highs will be in the low 60s.

skycast-halloween-1.png
CBS2

Our next chance for showers arrives on Halloween, mainly after sunset. It's not looking like much, but just have the umbrella handy for trick-or-treating. Much of the activity may hold off until late at night, and even that looks scattered. So, we'll just say showers creep in... see what we did there?

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Have a wonderful weekend!  

