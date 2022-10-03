First Alert Forecast: Rainy Monday, Yellow Alert for Tuesday

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 meteorologist

CBS2

It's another damp and cool morning throughout the region, with showers on and off, especially south and east of the city.

This trend will continue for the rest of the day, with showers becoming heavy at times, the main focus being on the Jersey Shore, where up to an inch has already fallen today. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds, especially at the coast. Winds will average between 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph along the immediate coast. Our high will be 59.

CBS2

For tonight, showers will continue to pivot through the area. Winds will continue to be gusty, and our low will be 49.

CBS2

Tuesday looks to be a rather wet day, with continued gusty winds and cool temperatures.

CBS2

Forecast models have been in slight disagreement with rain totals, however, we expect to see an additional 1-2 inches, with higher amounts possible, especially for coastal New Jersey. Our high will be 58.

CBS2

Due to the wind, rain, and threat of coastal flooding, a Yellow Alert is in place for Tuesday. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for most of our coastal sections from now through Tuesday.

CBS2