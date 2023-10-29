First Alert Forecast: Back to reality as temps drop, rain returns Sunday

After most of our climate sites hit record highs yesterday, with plenty of sunshine, it's a much different story today.

We're back to reality with temps hanging in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

CBS New York

With rounds of rain, you'll want to keep an umbrella handy. The steadiest batch will be north of New York City, with more sporadic showers to the south.

The shower risk continues tonight and into Monday. The best risk of rain will be through Monday morning, turning more spotty into the afternoon hours.

CBS New York

Highs tomorrow will be very tricky with a front draped over the region. Temps will likely max out in the 50s to the north, around 60 in the city, and mid to upper 60s to the south.

The good news is Halloween is looking dry right now.

CBS New York

There's a risk of some showers moving in late at night, but likely after trick-or-treat time. Otherwise, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds and a chilly afternoon with highs only reaching around 50.