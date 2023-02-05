First Alert Forecast: Temps swing into 40s after arctic blast

It'll be a much milder finish to the weekend compared to yesterday! After a chilly morning, temps will get into the mid 40s this afternoon.

While we stay dry, there will be more cloud cover around overall. Otherwise, it's back above normal for early February.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight will become partly cloudy late.

The dry weather continues for most of us, but some showers can't entirely be ruled out to the east.

A system offshore may try and throw a few drops along the coast as it passes with the best bet of seeing anything being in the Twin Forks.

Temps are even milder for Monday, getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds likely rule to start out the day, with some brighter breaks into the afternoon.

After Saturday, it'll be feeling very nice!

We stay above normal once again this week with our next chance of some more widespread showers coming in on Thursday.