Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Temps swing to above average, but stays cloudy

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/19 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/19 Sunday morning update 02:09

Temps will be climbing back above average to finish out the weekend, but it comes with more cloud cover. Despite the mainly gray skies, things stay dry with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

md-today-highs.png
CBS2

It won't be quite as cold overnight with lows in the mid 40s for the city and 30s to the north and west. There's a slight chance a few showers graze the east end overnight, but that's about it.

skycast-presidents-day.png
CBS2

For Presidents' Day, expect mostly cloudy skies with temps into the mid and upper 50s. A few more spotty showers are possible into the afternoon and evening.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

The unsettled stretch continues this week with more rain chances. As of now, no day looks like a washout though!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on February 19, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.