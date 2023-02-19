First Alert Forecast: Temps swing to above average, but stays cloudy

Temps will be climbing back above average to finish out the weekend, but it comes with more cloud cover. Despite the mainly gray skies, things stay dry with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

CBS2

It won't be quite as cold overnight with lows in the mid 40s for the city and 30s to the north and west. There's a slight chance a few showers graze the east end overnight, but that's about it.

CBS2

For Presidents' Day, expect mostly cloudy skies with temps into the mid and upper 50s. A few more spotty showers are possible into the afternoon and evening.

CBS2

The unsettled stretch continues this week with more rain chances. As of now, no day looks like a washout though!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!