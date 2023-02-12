First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, afternoon and evening showers

Today will feature more cloud cover, along with some showers to the south as we head into the afternoon.

We're getting grazed by a system passing well offshore, but close enough to throw some rain to parts of the area ... especially tonight.

With the exception of Ocean and Monmouth counties, most of the area will remain dry for the daylight hours. After highs in the upper 40s today, we'll fall into the 30s overnight.

Expect some light rain south and east of the city this evening, and even getting into New York City at times.

However, there will likely be a sharp cut-off in the shower activity and the farther north and west you are, the better chance at staying completely dry. If you're headed to the Jersey shore or Long Island to watch the big game ... just bring the umbrella for after.

Any leftover showers very early Monday morning quickly exit and sunshine returns. Temps will get into the low to mid 50s by afternoon.

The warming trend then continues with 60s possible in by midweek!