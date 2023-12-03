First Alert Forecast: Steady rain through Sunday afternoon, spotty showers later

You'll definitely want an umbrella on Sunday, especially in the early afternoon.

The steadiest rain will move out by late afternoon and early evening, but we'll still have some lingering light showers here and there.

Overall, it's just a raw and rainy day. Temps won't climb much from where we started, mainly in the upper 40s and low 50s.

If you have evening plans, it is not a washout tonight. By that time, we should have more dry time than wet! Some spotty showers/drizzle here and there, but much improved from where we started.

Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s in New York City.

Monday will be much drier and breezy with similar temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

It turns colder midweek, but mainly dry as of now.