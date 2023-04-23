Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Drying out, high temps in the 60s, chilly tonight

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Sunday morning update - 4/23/23
First Alert Weather: CBS2's Sunday morning update - 4/23/23 03:10

We'll be drying out after a damp start to the day. The steadiest rain will exit off to the northeast, and some sunshine will return to close out the weekend.

A lingering shower is possible through the afternoon north of New York City, but otherwise things are looking much better! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s around the city and upper 50s to the north.

It's a chilly night for everyone as temps fall into the 40s (even some 30s far north and west). Expect a much quieter overnight under partly cloudy skies.

As for Monday, it's a cooler day with temps only climbing into the low 60s for most. Once again, an instability passing shower is possible but much of the day (if not all of it) remains dry.

Things stay relatively cooler this week overall with temps at or below normal.

Have a great Sunday!

First published on April 23, 2023 / 9:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

