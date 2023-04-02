Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Bright and chilly Sunday, better Monday

By Matthew DeLucia

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/2 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/2 Sunday morning update 05:32

After Saturday's stormy finish, we're in much better shape today! But despite the sunshine, it'll be about 20 degrees colder.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 50s. With a chilly northwest wind, wind chills will only be in the 40s.

Tonight is much calmer and cold with lows in the 30s around the city and 20s in the northwest suburbs.

Monday may be the pick of the week. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

There may be some showers around to the north on Tuesday depending how close a front sets up. Otherwise, our next chance at some rain will roll in on Wednesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

