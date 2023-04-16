First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and foggy, then overnight rain

Did you see any of the big storms yesterday?

We all needed some rain, but too much too fast is never a good thing! While inland got soaked, many of us saw hardly anything, especially near the coasts where the marine influence kept things stable.

Sunday will be a drier, but mainly cloudy day with low clouds and fog giving way to some late day breaks of sun. Inland areas west of the city have the best bet at seeing some afternoon clearing, while closer to the shores will be stuck in the clouds longer. Temps will get into the 70s again for many, with 60s along the coasts.

CBS2

The first part of tonight starts dry before showers return to the picture, mainly after midnight and becoming more widespread as we approach dawn. Some more patchy dense fog is also possible with plenty of low-level moisture in place. Lows will be in the 50s.

CBS2

As for Monday, you'll need an umbrella out the door, but will be able to put it away for the afternoon. Morning showers and rumbles will lead to clearing skies and a brighter finish to the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s, which is still above normal.

CBS2

Tuesday will be the coolest day as temps struggle to get out of the 50s, along with a brisk westerly breeze. Then, temps climb back above average heading through mid to late week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!