First Alert Forecast: Feels like summer with high of 80 and lots of sun!

It's truly weather whiplash this weekend! Saturday will be the warmer, drier half. Sunday will be cooler and wetter.

We'll get one more day feeling like late summer as temps climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with some more clouds mixed in through the afternoon.

As a cold front approaches, there's a slim (10 to 20%) chance of a brief shower or sprinkle, mainly north and west of New York City. Everyone else will stay dry.

The bigger impact of the front will be with the temps. After highs 15 to 20+ degrees above normal today, we'll go below normal tomorrow.

Highs will struggle to get above the mid to upper 50s. Expect plenty of cloud cover and with some showers. The steadiest batch of rain looks to be focused in our northern counties. Either way, it'll be damp and chilly.

The rain risk continues Monday, especially for the morning into early afternoon. Temps remain below normal and by midweek, we'll likely see the coldest days yet with highs only in the 40s.

As of now, Halloween looks mainly dry through sunset, but some showers may start creeping into the south during trick-or-treat time. It'll be chilly with highs around 50 ... spooky!