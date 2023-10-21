First Alert Forecast: Drier afternoon follows another soggy Saturday morning

If you're keeping count, this is our seventh weekend in a row with rain. But it's already in the process of moving out for many of us!

The steadiest of the rain is now moving east of the city and will continue to move across Long Island into the early afternoon.

CBS New York

For the city and points west, lingering showers will wrap up this morning and give way to a drier afternoon. Some breaks of sun will develop late in the day, but it remains mostly cloudy.

As low pressure moves away, winds pick up on the back side. So while we lose the rain, we gain the wind. Some gusts along the coast will be 30 to 40 mph at times for late afternoon and this evening.

CBS New York

It'll be chilly and blustery tonight with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be brighter, but cooler than Saturday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs only getting into the 50s. Wind chills will likely be in the 40s, especially early in the day.

CBS New York

It'll remain breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.

Most of us will remain dry, but we can't completely rule out a very isolated sprinkle.

CBS New York

Temps warm back up above normal as we head through the new week. Along with plenty of sunshine, we're back into the upper 60s and low 70s by mid to late week.