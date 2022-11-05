First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny, temps well into 70s, record warmth tomorrow

The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!

It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.

Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2 a.m.

As for Sunday, it's even warmer with temps in the mid 70s. Daily records are in jeopardy for some of our climate sites, including Central Park. We're forecasting a high of 74, which is the record for the day.

Clouds will likely rule tomorrow, and a spotty shower is possible, mainly to the west. Other than the warm temps, the marathon is looking good!

Clouds and a few early sprinkles on Monday will lead to a bright afternoon and one more warm day. A cold front then swings across, ushering in more seasonable temps by Tuesday with highs back in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!