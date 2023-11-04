Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Finally, a dry weekend! Milder temps return, daylight saving starts tonight

By Matthew Villafane

First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 11/4/23
First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 11/4/23 03:35

After eight straight weekends of rain on at least one day, it appears that we will finally break the streak this weekend! 

It comes at the perfect time for the New York City Marathon.

Saturday, more clouds will be in place than the last several days, but the sun will make an appearance from time to time.

Milder temps will also return, with highs reaching into the lower 60s.

As we fall back tonight, skies become partly cloudy for most. A stray shower is possible well north of the city.

A low of 46 is expected in the city, while many of the suburbs will dip into the upper 30s.

Marathon Sunday looks really good for all the runners.

Highs will once again top out in the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is anticipated.

NYC Marathon 2023 Guide: Start time, schedule and more details for Sunday's race

