First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly Saturday, temps fall below freezing tonight

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 11/11/23
First Alert Weather: Saturday morning update - 11/11/23 01:55

We're looking at a dry, but chilly November weekend.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail today with temps in the low to mid 50s. It'll feel more like the upper 40s with a breeze out of the northwest.

Overall, a decent fall afternoon and quiet weather as we honor our Veterans.

Bundle up if you'll be out late tonight as temps will fall below freezing for many of the inland suburbs. We'll drop into the mid 30s in New York City under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny again, although a few more high clouds will be likely at times. It'll feel more like a December afternoon with temps getting into the mid to upper 40s only. 

We'll then see a slow warming trend through the new week, with temps back above normal by Thursday and Friday.

While a very brief sprinkle or shower can't be ruled out late Monday night with a weak cold front, the next decent risk of any rain isn't until the end of next week.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 11:03 AM EST

