First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend, high 70s Saturday

We're off to a beautiful start to the holiday weekend and, for the most part, the weather will cooperate through Memorial Day.

Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s around New York City. As usual, the beaches will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

If you're headed to the beach, keep in mind there's a moderate risk of rip currents and ocean temperatures are still very cold ... upper 50s and low 60s!

It'll remain quiet Saturday night with mostly to partly clear skies. You'll want a jacket if you're out late as temps will fall into the 50s again (upper 40s in the suburbs).

Sunday, cloud cover will vary depending on your location. It'll be another mostly sunny day farther north. But to the south, more high clouds will stream in thanks to low pressure sitting off the southeast coast.

Luckily, it's our high pressure that's keeping that system stalled south (which unfortunately is bringing a weekend washout to the Carolinas). But overall, it's another nice one with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For Memorial Day, a backdoor cold front will make for another varied day across the area. Highs will range from the low 80s inland to just the 60s for the east end. Still, most if not all of the shower activity looks to remain in far southern New Jersey. Other than some thicker clouds for our southern counties, it's another fairly pleasant day.

Things warm up into late next week with no substantial rain chances on the horizon.