First Alert Forecast: Downright frigid Saturday, feels like single digits, teens at best

It's downright frigid and it'll stay that way all weekend as we catch a break from any storms.

Saturday morning sunshine will give way to increased cloud cover in the afternoon. Be sure to bundle up. Highs will only make it into the mid 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens at best.

Clouds will clear overnight, another very cold one.

We'll wake up to temps in the teens Sunday, but feeling more like the single digits - even sub-zero northwest of New York City.

As for the rest of Sunday, we'll still be in the freezer. Highs will climb to around 30 with wind chills in the teens.

If you don't like this arctic blast, temps will moderate next week.

We'll get above freezing Monday and into the 40s by midweek. Unfortunately, the milder temps will come with our next rain chance.

Have a great weekend!