First Alert Forecast: Winter weather advisories Friday night into Saturday morning

The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for late Friday through early Saturday morning for a mix of rain and snow.

Several inches of snow are expected north and west of New York City.

Another Yellow Alert has been issued for a potential storm on Monday that could bring rain and/or snow.

Forecast: Friday will become cloudy with rain/snow developing later in the afternoon and evening and lingering into tomorrow morning.

With mainly rain expected in the city and to the south and east, a coating to 1 inch is expected. Areas north and west of the city should expect several inches of snow.

For the remainder of the day on Saturday, expect partial clearing with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. As for early next week, a system capable of producing rain, snow and gusty winds may impact our area.