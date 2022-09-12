Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, warm and muggy with more storms possible Monday

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Monday morning 9/12 CBS2 weather headlines
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning 9/12 CBS2 weather headlines 02:57

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist




Alert(s): None.




Other advisories: High rip current risk today along the NY/NJ coast.

Forecast: Clouds rule today with perhaps some breaks this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be warm and muggy with highs around 80. 



Then late this afternoon -- mainly after 6/7 p.m. -- some showers/t'storms will develop off to our west and work their way through tonight into early tomorrow morning. 



While we're not expecting widespread coverage, localized downpours will be possible. As for the day tomorrow, a few leftover showers/rumbles are expected, but mainly off to our N&W. It will remain humid, as well, highs around 80. 




Looking Ahead: A pleasant stretch of weather is on tap Wednesday through Friday as high pressure settles in nicely. Expect plenty of sunshine, less humid conditions and highs in the mid 70s to around 80. 

CBS New York Team


The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 7:55 AM



