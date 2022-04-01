First Alert Forecast: CBS2's 4/1 Friday morning update

Expect some leftover showers early this morning, then another round of scattered showers this afternoon.

Outside of that, it will be cooler and blustery (gusts of 30-40 mph) with temperatures running about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday (50s).

Tonight will be cold and blustery with wind chills falling through the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and not as windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday is more unsettled with showers likely and highs only in the low 50s. As for Monday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

