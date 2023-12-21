Firefighters battle heavy flames at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled heavy flames Thursday morning at an apartment building in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around noon on Ninth Street between Second and Third avenues.

Chopper 2 Flying #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over the scene of a fire in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, December 21, 2023

Intense flames and thick black smoke could be seen shooting out of the top floor of the building.

Initial reports indicate the fire spread to at least one adjacent building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.