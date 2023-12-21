Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle heavy flames at Brooklyn apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled heavy flames Thursday morning at an apartment building in Gowanus, Brooklyn. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene around noon on Ninth Street between Second and Third avenues.

#Breaking: Chopper 2 is over the scene of a fire in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Intense flames and thick black smoke could be seen shooting out of the top floor of the building. 

Initial reports indicate the fire spread to at least one adjacent building.

So far, no injuries have been reported. 

December 21, 2023

