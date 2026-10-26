Firefighter hurt as crews battle blaze at Upper East Side building, FDNY says

A firefighter was transported to the hospital as crews work to put out flames Monday morning at an Upper East Side building.

The FDNY was called just before 9 a.m. for a reported fire in the exhaust fan at the building on 80th Street between Second and Third avenues.

More than 75 EMS and fire personnel are at the scene.

FDNY sources said the firefighter had difficulty breathing.

No other details about the cause of the fire or the condition of the firefighter were released.

This comes less than one day after flames engulfed a high-rise on the Upper East Side on East 74th Street and Second Avenue. No one was hurt during that fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.