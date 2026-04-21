Massive fire in Ridgefield Park, N.J. burns through several homes

A large four-alarm fire ripped through multiple homes in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. as flames engulfed three homes near Brinkerhoff Street. The blaze lasted for hours as crews tried to get it under control. Heavy smoke was seen pouring into the sky.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management is warning residents that they may see and smell the smoke from Manhattan.

Everyone in the homes was safely evacuated.

Luis Rueda, one of the residents, said he doesn't know how the fire started.

"When I got on my bed, watching from the window, I saw the porch on the back completely on fire. I don't know how this started, but it started on the back," he said. "Now, my house, they're breaking all the windows. You see a lot of smoke coming out of all the windows of my house."

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation but are expected to be OK, according to the assistant fire chief.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.