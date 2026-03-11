Massive fire in Brooklyn heavily damages industrial building in Sunset Park

Firefighters are working to extinguish a five-alarm fire that broke out at an industrial building in Brooklyn.

The FDNY said they got reports of the blaze just after midnight Wednesday at a factory building on 53rd Street and First Avenue in Sunset Park. Officials said it was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

At one point, flames were seen shooting out from the roof as firefighters worked from the street and ladder trucks to put it out. Officials said part of the roof collapsed, making conditions more dangerous for crews.

"There is extensive, extensive damage to these buildings, just complete losses," said FDNY Chief Kevin Woods.

The initial fire spread to two other buildings nearby.

More than 80 units with about 270 first responders were called in. They fought the blaze from all sides, even using two fire boats from the water.

"We're very close to the water here. At one point, we were using approximately 15,000 gallons a minute of water on this fire," Woods said.

The chief said there are two minor injuries to firefighters, mainly smoke inhalation.

Residents in the area are being warned about heavy smoke and possible traffic delays.