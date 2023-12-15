Fire breaks out at off-campus housing for Rutgers University students in New Brunswick, New Jersey
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A fire broke out Friday morning at an apartment building in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Officials said the building has off-campus housing for some Rutgers University students.
Firefighters arrived on the scene around 8 a.m. on Huntington Street, battling heavy flames before part of the roof collapsed.
Rutgers told CBS New York the students who live there are safe and will be provided a place to stay at the school.
