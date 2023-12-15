Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at off-campus housing for Rutgers University students in New Brunswick, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fire reported at Rutgers off-campus housing in New Brunswick
Fire reported at Rutgers off-campus housing in New Brunswick 00:51

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A fire broke out Friday morning at an apartment building in New Brunswick, New Jersey. 

Officials said the building has off-campus housing for some Rutgers University students.

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is over a fire in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, December 15, 2023

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 8 a.m. on Huntington Street, battling heavy flames before part of the roof collapsed.

Rutgers told CBS New York the students who live there are safe and will be provided a place to stay at the school.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 9:57 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.