Fire breaks out at off-campus housing for Rutgers University students in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Fire reported at Rutgers off-campus housing in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A fire broke out Friday morning at an apartment building in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Officials said the building has off-campus housing for some Rutgers University students.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 8 a.m. on Huntington Street, battling heavy flames before part of the roof collapsed.

Rutgers told CBS New York the students who live there are safe and will be provided a place to stay at the school.