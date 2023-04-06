Financial insecurity an increasing jeopardy for seniors on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - New York's elderly population is growing, and so is the number who live in poverty.

Unable to afford rent and food, many admit they are worried about being moved into nursing homes, and say they are lonely.

"I have no family," said Michele Fedinic.

Fedinic lost her job after a cancer diagnosis, and then her home. She now rents a room in a Bay Park house, and has her meals delivered.

"Thank God for Meals on Wheels," she said.

Long Island's senior population is growing, and struggling.

"I'm going to be 90 years old. Why is it not going to be a struggle?" one person said.

"Just living. Buying ordinary food is the problem," said another.

In the past decade, Nassau and Suffolk counties saw 25-30% increases in the older adult population, a 65% increase of those living in poverty.

"A lot of money for heating my house, and even water," one person said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Bethpage Senior Center, where some took time out from bingo to listen to her ideas for federal and state assistance on meals, medicines and aging in place.

"We need to make it affordable to stay in their homes, make sure they get access to medicine," Gillibrand said.

"I live with my daughter. I live upstairs, go 13 flights, and I'm 92 years old," said Margaret Dirr.

"Most of these seniors are going to need to have some type of home care, and there is a severe worker shortage all over the United States, especially in low paying jobs," said Susan McCormack of the Long Island Council for Independent Living.

As a result, some retirees can't find home health aides and worry about being moved into nursing homes.

Last month, a holocaust survivor faced eviction due to inability to afford rent. Her son came in to help, and a community fundraiser kept her in her home.

Nassau's Republican county executive says growing the tax base and bringing in more business is necessary to increase programs that involve counseling, recreation and wellness for seniors.

"I still say I'm blessed. It could be worse," said Fedinic.