Middle schooler accused of sextortion of fellow students in Rockland County, N.Y. Police think there may be hundreds of victims.

A Rockland County middle school student is under arrest for allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos from fellow students and then extorting those victims to send more photos and videos, or gift cards.

Stony Point Police say they arrested a student who attends Fieldstone Middle School.

Police are concerned there may be hundreds of victims. So far, they've identified six male victims around the age of 12, 13 and 14.

"This investigation began in February, 2025, when students bravely came forward to their school resource officer and administrators about being coerced online," Stony Point Police Det. Andrew Kryger said.

Authorities say the suspect is a juvenile male student at the school who was arrested in June, but charges were filed just last week due to the continuing investigation.

He is facing felony charges of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

Potentially hundreds of sextortion victims

Fieldstone Middle School has roughly 1,300 students. Police said so far they have identified six male victims, but they are concerned that is just a fraction of the total number.

"Based on the six that have come forward so far, and based on the evidence we've uncovered through investigation, we believe there may be hundreds more, so we're urging anyone with information to contact us immediately," Kryger said.

Anyone with any additional information about the case is asked to contact Stony Point Police at 845-786-2422.

Police say there may even be additional victims from other schools, states and countries.

"Victims must never feel blamed, or ashamed. The responsibility lies solely with the perpetrators," Kryger said. "To any student or parent, please know you are not alone."

Details of the investigation

Kryger said the victims were initially contacted via social media platforms.

"They thought they were speaking to a female online that was starting a conversation," Kryger said.

The victims were initially asked to send photos or videos. If they did, the victims were told those photos and videos would be shared with their friend groups, unless they sent more -- or they sent gift cards as a form of payment.

All the while, Kryger said, the victims had no idea who they were communicating with.

"The case involved widely used social media and messaging platforms. While we will not disclose specific names at this time due to investigation reasons, we want to stress that sextortion can happen on nearly any platform where children communicate online," Kryger said.

Kryger said it was unusual that the suspect is local.

"It's definitely unique. I've never uncovered a suspect that's local. A lot of these cases, they end up out of the state, out of the country, mostly," Kryger said.

Advice and resources for parents

Stony Point and Haverstraw Police and the North Rockland Central School District are planning to hold a forum at Fieldstone Middle School to discuss the case "in the near future." The event will go over the case and provide resources for parents and students, as well as an opportunity to students and parents.

"Be extremely vigilant in your children's use of social media and use of devices. And please encourage your children to come forward, because there's certainly no shame in coming forward and bringing this to a trusted adult," North Rockland Central School District Superintendent Kris Felicello said.

"Talk to your kids. Speak to them in a non-judgmental way. Don't blame them. Social media is an issue in many different aspects, but specifically, please, just talk to your kids. Communicate with them. That's the thing that we want to implore, that you have that conversation, and you speak to them, and continue it as you go forward as your kids grow," Kryger said.