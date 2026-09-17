Feast of San Gennaro 2026 kicks off in NYC's Little Italy for 100th annual festival
The Feast of San Gennaro is filling New York City's Little Italy with faith, music, games and many treats starting Thursday.
The 100th annual festival celebrates the life of San Gennaro, who was the Bishop of Benevento, Italy, and a martyr and saint of the Catholic Church. He is the patron saint and protector of Naples.
The festivities stretch along Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets with hundreds of vendors. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend.
Traditional Italian food will be sold, such as the famous sausage and peppers, zeppole and cannoli. There is also a high mass on Saturday and a Grand Procession at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Several other events are scheduled for the 11-day celebration. Click here for the full list.
The event started as a one-day block party in 1926 and has grown into an iconic tradition.
It's open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sept. 27. It is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
The following streets will be closed to cars for the duration of the event:
- Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street
- Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street
- Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street
- Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street
- Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street
- Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street
- Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street
- Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place
- Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place
- Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street
- Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street
- Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street