Feast of San Gennaro 2026 kicks off in NYC's Little Italy for 100th annual festival

The Feast of San Gennaro is filling New York City's Little Italy with faith, music, games and many treats starting Thursday.

The 100th annual festival celebrates the life of San Gennaro, who was the Bishop of Benevento, Italy, and a martyr and saint of the Catholic Church. He is the patron saint and protector of Naples.

The festivities stretch along Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets with hundreds of vendors. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend.

Traditional Italian food will be sold, such as the famous sausage and peppers, zeppole and cannoli. There is also a high mass on Saturday and a Grand Procession at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26.

A food vendor hands a sausage to a customer during The Feast Of San Gennaro Festival in 2021. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Several other events are scheduled for the 11-day celebration. Click here for the full list.

The event started as a one-day block party in 1926 and has grown into an iconic tradition.

It's open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sept. 27. It is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The following streets will be closed to cars for the duration of the event: