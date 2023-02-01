Watch CBS News
FDNY welcomes 135 probationary EMTs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New graduating class of probationary EMTs joins FDNY
New graduating class of probationary EMTs joins FDNY 00:39

NEW YORK -- The FDNY welcomed a new class of EMTs Tuesday.

The class of 135 probationary EMTs graduated after training for 16 weeks at the EMS academy.

They received training for life-saving skills, including CPR, medical and trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills, and emergency childbirth.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the graduation ceremony.

"It is the start of a career that will challenge and test you. One that is guaranteed to reward you. When people decide to make a career out of public service, it's because they are called to a mission that is greater than themselves," she said.

The new EMTs will be assigned to units throughout the five boroughs.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 9:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

