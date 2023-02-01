FDNY welcomes 135 probationary EMTs

NEW YORK -- The FDNY welcomed a new class of EMTs Tuesday.

The class of 135 probationary EMTs graduated after training for 16 weeks at the EMS academy.

They received training for life-saving skills, including CPR, medical and trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills, and emergency childbirth.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the graduation ceremony.

"It is the start of a career that will challenge and test you. One that is guaranteed to reward you. When people decide to make a career out of public service, it's because they are called to a mission that is greater than themselves," she said.

The new EMTs will be assigned to units throughout the five boroughs.