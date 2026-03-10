Chain-reaction crash involving FDNY truck in Brooklyn leaves 1 person dead, several injured

One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving an FDNY truck and three other vehicles in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the Gravesend section of the borough, police said

Video shows the fire truck, with its lights and sirens on, heading east on Avenue South before striking a white commercial van at the intersection of West 11th Street. The fire truck then strikes an Access-A-Ride van and a Lexus.

A 78-year-old man on board the Access-A-Ride vehicle was killed, the NYPD confirmed.

Police said at least five firefighters on board the fire truck were taken to the hospital, as was the driver of the commercial van, the driver of the Lexus, the driver of the Access-A-Ride bus and two other passengers on board. All were said to be in stable condition.

No arrests were made.

Please stay with CBS News New York on Wednesday morning for more on this developing story.