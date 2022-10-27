FDNY sources: Laura Kavanagh set to become department's first-ever female commissioner
NEW YORK -- The FDNY's acting commissioner is set to make history.
FDNY sources tell CBS2 Laura Kavanagh will become the first female commissioner in the department's 157-year history.
We're told she is expected to be appointed to the permanent position at City Hall on Thursday.
Kavanagh joined the department in 2014 and has been acting commissioner since February.
