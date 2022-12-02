Plaque unveiled at FDNY Training Academy honoring probationary firefighter Vincent Malveaux

NEW YORK -- A plaque dedication ceremony was held on Randall's Island on Friday honoring FDNY Firefighter Vincent Malveaux.

The plaque was unveiled at the FDNY Training Academy. That's where, on Dec. 2, 2021, probationary firefighter Malveaux suffered a medical episode during training. The 31-year-old died the next day.

READ MORE: Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux Remembered At Funeral As Clever Prankster Who Brought Endless Laughter

Fire officials say the plaque will be a reminder to firefighters of Malveaux's dedication.

"We know seeing his name in a place of honor at our academy will inspire future generations of probationary firefighters with what it means to be dedicated, what it means to exemplify our great department. It is our promise to Vincent and our vow to his family that he will never be forgotten," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Malveaux served as an EMT before finally realizing his childhood dream of becoming a firefighter.