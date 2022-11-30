FDNY: Fire starts in Queens deli, damages 2 other businesses

NEW YORK -- Three businesses were damaged following a fire in the Ridgewood section of Queens on Wednesday morning.

The FDNY was called to the Metro Deli on the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Rentar Plaza at around 7:30 a.m. The deputy assistant chief told CBS2 the fire started in the back of the deli and spread to two adjacent businesses.

Those buildings mainly had smoke damage.

About 100 firefighters responded to put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.