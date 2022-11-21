Watch CBS News
FDNY takes over FAO Schwarz for annual Widows and Children Christmas Party

FDNY's annual Widows and Children Christmas Party held at FAO Schwarz
NEW YORK -- The FDNY took over FAO Schwarz on Sunday for a shopping spree.

Dozens of children and their families lined up to pick out gifts for the 41st annual Widows and Children Christmas Party.

The event was created to bring holiday cheer to families of New York City firefighters who were tragically lost in the line of duty.

"In the fire department, we always say we never forget, and we hold true to that because we never forget our families. This is to remind the widows and the children that they're always going to have support from the New York City Fire Department and from the Uniformed Firefighters Association," said event organizer Eric Bischoff.

Outside, a fire truck was transformed into Santa's sleigh, where kids got to pose with the Big Man in Red.

