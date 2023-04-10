Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY: Child, young adult dead in Queens house fire

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Two people were killed in a fire in a house in Queens Monday. 

Fire officials say a child and young adult died in the fire. 

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at 46th Street near 25th Avenue in Astoria. 

FDNY officials are expected to hold a news conference about the fire shortly. You can watch the news conference in the video player above. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.