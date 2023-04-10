FDNY: Child, young adult dead in Queens house fire
NEW YORK - Two people were killed in a fire in a house in Queens Monday.
Fire officials say a child and young adult died in the fire.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at 46th Street near 25th Avenue in Astoria.
FDNY officials are expected to hold a news conference about the fire shortly. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
