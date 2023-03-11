Former FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro warns lithium-ion batteries could become top cause of structural fires

NEW YORK -- The threat of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries is on the rise, and now experts say the problem could get worse.

In 2019, there were 30 fires in New York City caused by batteries used in e-bikes or e-scooters.

A year later, it rose to more than 40.

By 2021, the number of fires more than doubled to 104.

Just last year, lithium-ion batteries were blamed for 220 fires, 147 injuries and six deaths.

So far this year, two people have been killed.

Former fire commissioner Daniel Nigro says the problem isn't going away.

"It wasn't on the radar a few years ago, and it's up to third already and spiking. It'll probably, as it continues, be the number one cause of structural fires," Nigro said. "As government grinds on with regulations, these fires will continue, injuries will continue and, unfortunately, so will deaths."

