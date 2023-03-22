FBI agents trying to coax man in from window sill on 31st floor of Midtown apartment building

NEW YORK -- A man barricaded himself inside a Midtown building and was seen sitting on a window sill 31 floors up, after the FBI tried to serve a warrant on Wednesday morning.

The man, described by police as 35 years old, was seen with his legs out of a window of a condominium building. On the ground level outside, police officers, firefighters, New Yorkers, and tourists watched nervously as the man appeared to lean out the window even more.

A large inflatable was brought to the street.

The luxury building on West 56th Street is near Carnegie Hall and not far from Trump Tower.

The NYPD told CBS2 the FBI was taking the lead and agents were the first to contact the man while serving a warrant, but any alleged crime involving him man has not been disclosed.

Mike Sampson, who lives on the Upper East Side, is a real estate attorney who works in the building next door.

"Mostly, I want to get to work. My work laptop is up there. I can't do much. I'm not very productive if I'm just standing on the street and not working from home," Samson said.

CBS2 told Samson police said they will take their time negotiating with the man on the 31st floor, so it may be a while before he's allowed back in.

"If that's the case, I'll probably just gonna go home again. I don't know how much work I can do from home, so hopefully I can get into the office sooner rather than later," Samson said.

Other people said they were taking the situation in stride.

"It's the Big Apple. You never know what's gonna happen," one driver said.

FBI negotiators said they were prepared to take as long as necessary to get the man to come in from the window sill.