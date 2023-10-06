Farmingdale High School marching band performs at first football game since deadly charter bus crash

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- It's been two weeks since a charter bus carrying Farmingdale High School band students crashed, killing two of the adults on board and injuring several students.

Friday night, the marching band will play for the first time since that crash during the school's Homecoming game.

A pep rally was expected to get underway in the school's gym around 5:30 p.m.

Related story: Fundraiser held for Farmingdale families affected by deadly bus crash

There were a lot of nerves and mixed emotions, but one thing was for sure -- the community has banded together and wrapped their arms around the students.

A large crowd is expected at Friday night's game. They will get pumped and ready for the pregame show that starts at 6:15 p.m., where the marching band will play the National Anthem and the school's fight song.

It's expected to be an emotional evening, as this is the first time they will be playing a football game since the deadly crash on Sept. 21, when students, staff and chaperones were heading to band camp.

They lost their band director, Gina Pellettiere, and retired teacher and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari that day. The two are being honored Friday. Their initials have been placed on the football field, where the varsity team will play against Baldwin. Then at halftime, the marching band will play once again.

Of course, every game is important, but Friday is about more than a game. The Daler family is banding together and showing their resilience.